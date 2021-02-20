Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Sold by Ajo LP

Ajo LP trimmed its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 94.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,600 shares during the period. Ajo LP’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential PLC grew its stake in Unum Group by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,545,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,503,000 after purchasing an additional 342,914 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Unum Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,280,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,035,000 after purchasing an additional 20,647 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Unum Group by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,626,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,026,000 after purchasing an additional 684,721 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Unum Group by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,735,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,754,000 after purchasing an additional 246,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Unum Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,501,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,441,000 after purchasing an additional 17,152 shares in the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unum Group stock opened at $25.61 on Friday. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $30.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.87.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.04). Unum Group had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 10.29%. As a group, analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

Several research analysts recently commented on UNM shares. Evercore ISI raised Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Unum Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

In other news, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $672,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

