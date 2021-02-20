Uptrennd (1UP) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $41,235.00

Uptrennd (CURRENCY:1UP) traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. In the last seven days, Uptrennd has traded up 37.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Uptrennd coin can currently be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Uptrennd has a market cap of $1.42 million and $41,235.00 worth of Uptrennd was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.80 or 0.00084845 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000212 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00013735 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.25 or 0.00229450 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000291 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00015550 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Uptrennd Profile

Uptrennd is a coin. Uptrennd’s total supply is 995,554,318 coins and its circulating supply is 385,787,847 coins. The official website for Uptrennd is www.uptrennd.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Uptrennd is an online community that pays users to post content. Users will be paid for creating posts, commenting, sharing content, and engaging with sponsored content. The value of these points comes from funneling over 90% of the advertisement revenue directly into the Uptrennd ecosystem.Uptrennd is an optimized social media platform fusion. Uptrennd will bring blogs, social feeds, videos, music, and news to one all-encompassing home. Uptrennd is a movement to shift the wealth from corporations to individuals. This ecosystem empowers users to financially thrive through contributing online content. “

Buying and Selling Uptrennd

Uptrennd can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uptrennd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uptrennd should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uptrennd using one of the exchanges listed above.

