Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Stock Price Down 10.7%

Shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) fell 10.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.13 and last traded at $2.17. 403,222 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 4,835,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.43.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UEC. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Uranium Energy from $3.30 to $3.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Uranium Energy from $2.00 to $2.15 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Uranium Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.40 price objective (down previously from $2.90) on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $497.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.25 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.21.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 183.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 709,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 458,661 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 145.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 28,613 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 398.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 45,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 36,633 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.78% of the company’s stock.

About Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto ParanÃ¡ titanium projects in Paraguay.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.