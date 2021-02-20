Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $18.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns, manages and improves shopping centers in and on the edge of urban communities. It operates within the United States. Urban Edge Properties is based in United States. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on UE. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Urban Edge Properties from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $9.80 to $10.60 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Urban Edge Properties presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.72.

NYSE UE opened at $16.35 on Thursday. Urban Edge Properties has a 52 week low of $6.98 and a 52 week high of $18.71. The company has a quick ratio of 11.11, a current ratio of 11.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.66.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 22.96%. The company had revenue of $87.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.55 million. Research analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.97%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,302,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,013,000 after purchasing an additional 353,043 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 10,844,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,058 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 1.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,931,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,091,000 after purchasing an additional 141,288 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 234.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,843,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694,555 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,684,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,739,000 after purchasing an additional 30,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

