Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) versus Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Critical Contrast

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) and Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

53.6% of Urstadt Biddle Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 20.8% of Urstadt Biddle Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Urstadt Biddle Properties and Hammerson’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urstadt Biddle Properties $126.75 million 4.93 $22.18 million $1.19 13.02 Hammerson $243.00 million 0.19 -$997.51 million N/A N/A

Urstadt Biddle Properties has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hammerson.

Risk and Volatility

Urstadt Biddle Properties has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hammerson has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Urstadt Biddle Properties and Hammerson, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Urstadt Biddle Properties 0 4 0 0 2.00 Hammerson 2 7 3 0 2.08

Urstadt Biddle Properties currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential downside of 3.16%. Given Urstadt Biddle Properties’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Urstadt Biddle Properties is more favorable than Hammerson.

Profitability

This table compares Urstadt Biddle Properties and Hammerson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urstadt Biddle Properties 17.50% 6.39% 2.19% Hammerson N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Urstadt Biddle Properties beats Hammerson on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties. It has paid 203 consecutive quarters of uninterrupted dividends to its shareholders since its inception.

Hammerson Company Profile

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.