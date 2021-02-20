US Bancorp DE Has $2.58 Million Stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $2,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 4.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 0.4% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Marc Prieur sold 4,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.03, for a total transaction of $519,474.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,000.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.67.

Shares of ATR stock opened at $132.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.85 and a 200-day moving average of $125.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.84 and a 12-month high of $144.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.24%. On average, equities analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 26th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 36.46%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

