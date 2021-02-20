US Bancorp DE Raises Stock Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,747 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $2,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,449,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 8.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 698 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 6.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 816 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 458.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 67 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $365.00.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Chairman Robert Mehrabian bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $366.05 per share, for a total transaction of $3,660,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 5,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.69, for a total transaction of $2,019,361.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,576,951.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDY opened at $405.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.83 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $381.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $352.67. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $195.34 and a twelve month high of $413.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.37. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $809.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

