US Bancorp DE Raises Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,406 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,490 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FCX. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,488 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 48,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total transaction of $1,487,721.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 85,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,573.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 467,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $11,776,715.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,724,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,747,502.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,001,127 shares of company stock valued at $25,520,387 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James set a $32.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.53.

NYSE FCX opened at $37.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $37.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.47 billion, a PE ratio of -416.51 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.51.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

