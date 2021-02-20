US Bancorp DE Sells 566 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $2,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,525,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,131,000 after acquiring an additional 110,833 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,265,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,977,000 after acquiring an additional 89,510 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 602,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,199,000 after acquiring an additional 32,144 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 496,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,917,000 after acquiring an additional 76,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 256,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,059,000 after buying an additional 14,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMN. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Benchmark upped their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Truist upped their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $84.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.88.

In related news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $55,041.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,146.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 8,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total value of $564,800.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,856,523.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,350 shares of company stock worth $2,735,206 in the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMN stock opened at $78.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.45 and its 200-day moving average is $64.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.65 and a twelve month high of $89.22.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 3.78%. Research analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

