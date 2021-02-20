Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Utz Brands Inc. manufactures a diverse portfolio of salty snacks under popular brands including Utz(R), Zapp’s(R), Golden Flake(R), Good Health(R), Boulder Canyon(R), Hawaiian Brand(R) and TORTIYAHS!(R). Utz Brands Inc., formerly known as Collier Creek, is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on UTZ. DA Davidson lowered shares of Utz Brands from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens began coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.39.

Utz Brands stock opened at $26.10 on Tuesday. Utz Brands has a 52-week low of $9.84 and a 52-week high of $26.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.21.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTZ. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

About Utz Brands

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

