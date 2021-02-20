UWM Holdings Co. Class to Issue Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:UWMC)

UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) declared a dividend on Saturday, February 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of NYSE:UWMC traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $8.32. 9,750,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,811,387. UWM Holdings Co. Class has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $14.38.

Get UWM Holdings Co. Class alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on UWM Holdings Co. Class in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered UWM Holdings Co. Class from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

About UWM Holdings Co. Class

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates, processes, and underwrites primarily government-sponsored enterprises-conforming mortgage loans; and the Federal Housing Administration, United States Department of Agriculture, and the Veteran Affairs mortgage loans, which are pooled and sold in the secondary market.

Read More: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for UWM Holdings Co. Class Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM Holdings Co. Class and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.