Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VLEEY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valeo from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Valeo from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.00.

OTCMKTS VLEEY opened at $19.48 on Friday. Valeo has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $20.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.50.

Valeo

Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, modules, and services for the automotive sector in France, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and other European countries. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

