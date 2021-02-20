Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) Position Cut by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 71.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,786 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Novak Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,162,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $410,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,492,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 33,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 10,038 shares during the period.

VIG opened at $141.83 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $87.71 and a 1-year high of $143.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

