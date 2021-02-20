Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Purchased by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $230.65 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $138.11 and a one year high of $237.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $231.93 and a 200-day moving average of $215.25.

Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

