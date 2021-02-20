Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VAW) Holdings Trimmed by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,008 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares by 348.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000.

Shares of Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $163.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.27. Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $81.10 and a 1 year high of $169.02.

Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

