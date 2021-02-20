Veles (VLS) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.00

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded up 80% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 20th. One Veles coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000215 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Veles has a market capitalization of $157,107.65 and approximately $2.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Veles has traded up 120.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $56,935.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,008.39 or 0.03527482 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $238.02 or 0.00418055 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $725.81 or 0.01274798 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.75 or 0.00466751 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $245.95 or 0.00431975 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.92 or 0.00308980 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00028302 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002849 BTC.

About Veles

Veles (VLS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,393,760 coins and its circulating supply is 1,284,076 coins. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here. Veles’ official website is veles.network.

Veles Coin Trading

Veles can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veles using one of the exchanges listed above.

