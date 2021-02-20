Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 38.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,555 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Ventas from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ventas from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.89.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $850,475.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 735,615 shares in the company, valued at $34,610,685.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,500 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,937,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $52.39 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.35 and a 1 year high of $63.38. The firm has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.63, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.54.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.44). Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

