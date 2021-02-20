Veolia Environnement’s (VEOEY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VEOEY. Zacks Investment Research cut Veolia Environnement from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of VEOEY stock opened at $27.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.51. Veolia Environnement has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

About Veolia Environnement

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

