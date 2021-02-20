VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) released its earnings results on Thursday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. VEON had a negative return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 4.05%.

NASDAQ VEON remained flat at $$1.82 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,211,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,941,009. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.73 and its 200 day moving average is $1.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.31. VEON has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $2.45.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VEON stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) by 773.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 333,358 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 295,179 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in VEON were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered VEON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet lowered VEON from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. HSBC lowered VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.80 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.90.

VEON Company Profile

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

