Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at SVB Leerink

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.50% from the company’s current price. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Veracyte’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

VCYT has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Veracyte from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Veracyte from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist began coverage on Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.88.

VCYT stock opened at $72.96 on Thursday. Veracyte has a fifty-two week low of $13.90 and a fifty-two week high of $86.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.71. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.74 and a beta of 0.77.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Veracyte had a negative net margin of 30.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.27%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veracyte will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Veracyte news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 14,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $797,173.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,485,499.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $1,021,770.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,500,687.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Veracyte by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,018,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $228,040,000 after buying an additional 1,954,977 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Veracyte by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,681,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,579,000 after buying an additional 1,383,013 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Veracyte by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,280,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $258,448,000 after buying an additional 150,456 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Veracyte by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,529,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,740,000 after buying an additional 87,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,272,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $160,134,000 after purchasing an additional 288,583 shares during the period.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test for assessing risk of distant recurrence.

