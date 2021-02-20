Verge (XVG) Price Hits $0.0276 on Exchanges

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One Verge coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0276 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Verge has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. Verge has a total market capitalization of $453.47 million and approximately $29.23 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $231.78 or 0.00409798 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000100 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000345 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 42.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,431,290,666 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verge Coin Trading

Verge can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

