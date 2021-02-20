VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) CEO Sells $1,202,640.00 in Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.44, for a total transaction of $1,202,640.00.

D James Bidzos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 10th, D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.84, for a total transaction of $1,211,040.00.

On Wednesday, January 20th, D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.28, for a total transaction of $1,201,680.00.

On Wednesday, January 13th, D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total transaction of $1,293,720.00.

On Wednesday, December 16th, D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.07, for a total transaction of $1,290,420.00.

VRSN opened at $197.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $200.08 and a 200 day moving average of $203.91. The company has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 0.87. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.77 and a 12 month high of $221.30.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. VeriSign had a net margin of 63.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in VeriSign in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. ADE LLC bought a new position in VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in VeriSign in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 90.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VRSN. TheStreet lowered shares of VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. VeriSign currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.60.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

