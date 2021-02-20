Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Old North State Trust LLC

Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,410 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for about 1.3% of Old North State Trust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. New Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 191.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 609 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ opened at $56.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.68. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.84.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

