Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $41.63 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) will announce sales of $41.63 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vertex Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $41.86 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $41.40 million. Vertex Energy posted sales of $42.59 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Vertex Energy will report full-year sales of $136.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $136.30 million to $136.82 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $170.00 million, with estimates ranging from $149.90 million to $190.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vertex Energy.

VTNR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Vertex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vertex Energy by 11.6% during the third quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 538,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 56,214 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Vertex Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTNR stock opened at $2.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $96.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.80. Vertex Energy has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $3.14.

Vertex Energy Company Profile

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates in three segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery.

