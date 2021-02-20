Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,443 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,709 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $1,452,000. Mirova raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.1% in the third quarter. Mirova now owns 99 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,288.9% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 384.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 38.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 172 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $2.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $207.02. 2,231,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,148,080. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $225.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.90. The company has a market cap of $53.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $197.47 and a 12-month high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.08). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VRTX shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $249.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $247.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.44.

In related news, EVP Michael Parini sold 400 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.56, for a total transaction of $86,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,639,370.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total value of $355,004.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,228,895.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,514 shares of company stock worth $1,172,012 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

