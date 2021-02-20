Vesuvius plc (VSVS.L) (LON:VSVS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Vesuvius plc (VSVS.L) (LON:VSVS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 483.50 ($6.32).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vesuvius plc (VSVS.L) to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 575 ($7.51) to GBX 591 ($7.72) in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Vesuvius plc (VSVS.L) from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th.

Shares of Vesuvius plc (VSVS.L) stock traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 490 ($6.40). 188,449 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,044. The company has a market capitalization of £1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 515.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 459.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.07, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Vesuvius plc has a 52-week low of GBX 284 ($3.71) and a 52-week high of GBX 562.39 ($7.35).

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

