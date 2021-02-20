Viacoin (VIA) Price Up 9.3% This Week

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. Viacoin has a total market cap of $19.85 million and approximately $500,596.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Viacoin has traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Viacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.86 or 0.00001493 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $242.56 or 0.00422702 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000099 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000347 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000521 BTC.

About Viacoin

Viacoin (CRYPTO:VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,173,410 coins. The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Viacoin Coin Trading

Viacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

