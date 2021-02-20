Viad (NYSE:VVI) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viad (NYSE:VVI) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Viad Corp is an S&P SmallCap 600 international experiential services company with operations in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe and the United Arab Emirates. Viad generates its revenue and shareholder value through two main business units: GES, a global full-service live events company serving the world’s leading brands and event organizers and Pursuit, a collection of iconic and cultural destination travel experiences that showcase the best of Banff, Jasper, Glacier, Denali and Kenai Fjords National Parks. Their business strategy focuses on providing exceptional experiential services to their customers and sustainable returns on invested capital to their shareholders. “

Get Viad alerts:

Shares of NYSE VVI opened at $38.79 on Friday. Viad has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $64.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $792.40 million, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.58.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported ($2.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($0.41). Viad had a negative net margin of 18.75% and a negative return on equity of 6.87%. On average, equities analysts predict that Viad will post -6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Viad by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,197,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,648,000 after purchasing an additional 156,227 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Viad by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,505,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,467,000 after purchasing an additional 312,659 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Viad by 10.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,470,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,632,000 after purchasing an additional 144,118 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Viad in the fourth quarter valued at $925,000. Finally, 59 North Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Viad in the fourth quarter valued at $27,254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

About Viad

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through three segments: GES North America, GES EMEA, and Pursuit. The company offers event planning and production, furnishings and graphics, measurement, logistics, creative, exhibit program management, strategy and marketing, agency, rental exhibit, and custom design and fabrication services.

Read More: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viad (VVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.