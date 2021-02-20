VIBE Market Cap Reaches $1.74 Million (VIBE)

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded 27.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 20th. In the last seven days, VIBE has traded up 175.8% against the dollar. One VIBE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VIBE has a market capitalization of $1.74 million and approximately $22,785.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get VIBE alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.30 or 0.00063546 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $470.72 or 0.00824138 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00041542 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00006636 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000261 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.94 or 0.00059419 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004148 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,898.49 or 0.05074739 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00019121 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00043416 BTC.

VIBE Token Profile

VIBE is a token. It launched on July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VIBE Token Trading

VIBE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIBE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VIBE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIBE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.