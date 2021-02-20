Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 12,293 Shares of PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,293 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PPD were worth $2,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in PPD in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in PPD in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in PPD in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PPD in the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in PPD by 148.0% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David S. Simmons sold 77,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $2,929,240.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,466,661.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of PPD stock opened at $36.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 246.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.52 and its 200 day moving average is $34.50. PPD, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $38.76.

PPD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PPD from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, PPD currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.06.

About PPD

PPD, Inc provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services segments. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri- and post-approval, and medical communications services.

