Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 38,510 Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,655 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,510 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Navient worth $2,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 76,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 23,419 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Navient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Navient by 1,747.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 6,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Navient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $12.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94, a current ratio of 12.02 and a quick ratio of 12.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.74. Navient Co. has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $14.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.82.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Navient had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Navient Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NAVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Navient from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Navient from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Navient has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

