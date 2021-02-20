Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 75,889 Shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) by 43.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 250,025 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,889 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $2,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 225,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $925,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 88,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 16,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FCF opened at $13.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.81. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.77 and a fifty-two week high of $13.78. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.13.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 18.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of First Commonwealth Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

In other news, EVP Matthew C. Tomb sold 12,500 shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $157,625.00. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

