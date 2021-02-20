Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 115,326 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Busey were worth $2,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUSE. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in First Busey by 64.4% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 638,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,148,000 after purchasing an additional 250,318 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in First Busey by 18.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,122,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,831,000 after purchasing an additional 173,242 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in First Busey by 34.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 240,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 61,717 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in First Busey by 86.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 59,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in First Busey in the fourth quarter worth $1,116,000. 46.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Busey alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of First Busey in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of First Busey from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of First Busey from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of BUSE opened at $22.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. First Busey Co. has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $25.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.68.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). First Busey had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 8.62%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Busey Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This is an increase from First Busey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. First Busey’s payout ratio is currently 42.79%.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

Read More: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE).

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.