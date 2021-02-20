Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $2.61 Million Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $2,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Southern Copper in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 315,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,558,000 after acquiring an additional 32,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Southern Copper in the 4th quarter valued at $1,361,000. 6.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 21,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $1,577,774.49. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,515,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,224,245.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 643,001 shares of company stock worth $38,870,466 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SCCO shares. HSBC lowered Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $48.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group lowered Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays started coverage on Southern Copper in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $46.39.

Shares of SCCO stock opened at $79.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. Southern Copper Co. has a twelve month low of $23.43 and a twelve month high of $79.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.45.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 17.17%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

