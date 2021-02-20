Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,074 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,786 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in RealPage were worth $2,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RP. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in RealPage in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of RealPage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of RealPage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RealPage by 22.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in RealPage during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RP stock opened at $87.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.15 and a beta of 1.20. RealPage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.91 and a 12-month high of $89.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.19.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $298.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.66 million. RealPage had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that RealPage, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.75 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. DA Davidson cut their price target on RealPage from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, William Blair lowered RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.94.

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite that generates lease documents, manages service requests, measures acuity of senior residents, enables senior community management, and manages procurement activities; and Propertyware, which offers accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, and portal services, as well as screening and payment solutions.

