Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 243,524 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 782,827 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 243,524 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $2,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 648,932 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 81,103 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,716,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 195,104 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 15,065 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,910,952 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $215,991,000 after acquiring an additional 7,848,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 165,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SWN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tudor Pickering raised Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group cut Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.40 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Southwestern Energy from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.21.

Shares of SWN opened at $4.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.53. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $4.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.76 and a 200-day moving average of $3.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Marketing segments. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

