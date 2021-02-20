VIDY Trading Up 17.4% Over Last Week (VIDY)

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 20th. VIDY has a market cap of $15.09 million and $1.81 million worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIDY coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, VIDY has traded 17.4% higher against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.26 or 0.00060339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $424.77 or 0.00770528 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00037087 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00006523 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000249 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00054912 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004060 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00018013 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00040994 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,525.24 or 0.04580770 BTC.

VIDY Profile

VIDY (CRYPTO:VIDY) is a coin. Its launch date was July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,067,936,682 coins. The official message board for VIDY is medium.com/@vidycoin. The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIDY’s official website is vidy.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidy is the world's first decentralized ad network, powered by the ethereum blockchain. Vidy's ad platform allows advertisers to embed video ads directly into hyper-relevant website text, improving user experience, ad conversions, and publisher payments. With just a hold, users can reveal tiny hyper-relevant videos embedded in the text of any page on the web, unlocking a whole new dimension of the internet. All ads are placed with an NLP consensus protocol driven by miners. With a team of veteran engineers, industry-leading advisors, and world-class brand partners, Vidy is on it's way to reinventing online advertising, e-commerce, and entertainment.”

VIDY Coin Trading

VIDY can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges.

