Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Shares Down 5.6%

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) was down 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.33 and last traded at $16.42. Approximately 2,721,401 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 4,120,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.40.

Several research analysts recently commented on VFF shares. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Village Farms International from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James set a $26.00 price target on shares of Village Farms International and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Village Farms International from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.79.

The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -341.63 and a beta of 4.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

In related news, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $552,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $1,761,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,559,529 shares in the company, valued at $112,228,870.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 395,100 shares of company stock worth $4,401,100 in the last quarter. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 26,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 1,951.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,141 shares in the last quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,321,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 646.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 111,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 96,150 shares in the last quarter. 14.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

