Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,363 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,154,000. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 876,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,712,000 after acquiring an additional 44,667 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 541,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,463,000 after acquiring an additional 137,846 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 425,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,660,000 after acquiring an additional 74,643 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 223,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 9,375 shares during the period. 49.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VIPS opened at $36.23 on Friday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $11.53 and a twelve month high of $37.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.31 and a 200-day moving average of $23.20. The firm has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 0.81.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VIPS shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vipshop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Vipshop from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Vipshop from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Vipshop from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Vipshop from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vipshop currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.58.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

