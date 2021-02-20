Virtus WMC Global Factor Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:VGFO) Trading 0.2% Higher

Virtus WMC Global Factor Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:VGFO) traded up 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.13 and last traded at $28.04. 266 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.99.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.54.

