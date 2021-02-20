Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Shares Down 7.4%

Shares of Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) fell 7.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.00. 718,720 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 859,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VGZ. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vista Gold in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vista Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 30th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Vista Gold in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Vista Gold alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $105.24 million, a PE ratio of 51.00 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.03.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Searle & CO. raised its position in Vista Gold by 170.0% in the fourth quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 27,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vista Gold by 14,153.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 28,307 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vista Gold in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Vista Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vista Gold by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 208,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 37,697 shares during the period. 30.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vista Gold Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ)

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is its 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.