Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $527.96 Million

Equities research analysts expect Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) to post sales of $527.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Vista Outdoor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $522.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $532.00 million. Vista Outdoor posted sales of $426.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will report full year sales of $2.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Vista Outdoor.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.37. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a positive return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $574.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis.

VSTO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CL King increased their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.56.

In related news, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,851,056. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 15,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $523,832.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,098,006.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,838,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,995,000 after acquiring an additional 376,158 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 4.9% in the third quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,413,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,064,000 after acquiring an additional 207,376 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 1,899,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,136,000 after acquiring an additional 112,337 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,861,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vista Outdoor by 487.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 976,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,203,000 after buying an additional 810,231 shares in the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Vista Outdoor stock opened at $34.75 on Wednesday. Vista Outdoor has a 12-month low of $4.29 and a 12-month high of $38.36. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.32 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.00.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets various consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vista Outdoor (VSTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.