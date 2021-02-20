Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Visteon Corp. operates as an automotive supplier engaged in the design, engineering and manufacturing of innovative climate, electronic, interior and lighting products for vehicle manufacturers. Products offered by the Company includes climate systems, powertrain control systems, engine induction systems, cockpit modules, front and rear lighting systems, engine management systems, and electronic products comprising integrated solutions, audio and infotainment, analog/digital instrument cluster, displays, control panel. Markets served by the Company include original equipment manufacturers and automotive aftermarket. Visteon Corp. is headquartered in Michigan, USA. “

VC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Visteon from $166.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Visteon from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Visteon from $28.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visteon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.40.

NASDAQ VC opened at $121.88 on Friday. Visteon has a 1-year low of $38.69 and a 1-year high of $147.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $136.31 and a 200-day moving average of $118.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -85.83 and a beta of 2.07.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.12). Visteon had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 6.97%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visteon will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Francis M. Scricco sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.31, for a total value of $101,848.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,418.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visteon by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Visteon by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Visteon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Visteon by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Visteon by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures cockpit electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and audio and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media, and enable mobile connectivity applications.

