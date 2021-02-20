Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVEF) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $30.09

Vivendi SA (OTCMKTS:VIVEF) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.09 and traded as high as $36.06. Vivendi shares last traded at $35.95, with a volume of 1,612 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.06 and a 200-day moving average of $30.13.

About Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVEF)

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

