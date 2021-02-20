Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VIVHY. Zacks Investment Research cut Vivendi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Societe Generale started coverage on Vivendi in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vivendi currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.00.

VIVHY opened at $35.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.75. Vivendi has a one year low of $18.85 and a one year high of $37.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.65.

Vivendi Company Profile

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

