Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 165 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 165 ($2.16) target price on Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.03) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 174 ($2.27).

Shares of LON:VOD opened at GBX 131.16 ($1.71) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.82, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £35.20 billion and a PE ratio of -4.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 128.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 118.58. Vodafone Group has a 1 year low of GBX 92.76 ($1.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 156.44 ($2.04).

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

