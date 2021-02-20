Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) Given a SEK 257 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 257 price objective on Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VOLV.B has been the topic of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 220 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a SEK 240 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a SEK 250 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group set a SEK 212 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, HSBC set a SEK 235 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of SEK 220.09.

Volvo has a fifty-two week low of SEK 123.40 and a fifty-two week high of SEK 171.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is SEK 144.10.

About Volvo

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

