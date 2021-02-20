Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Summit Insights

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Summit Insights in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on VG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Vonage from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Vonage in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Vonage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.73.

NASDAQ:VG opened at $13.41 on Thursday. Vonage has a 52 week low of $4.18 and a 52 week high of $15.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.09, a P/E/G ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.87.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a positive return on equity of 9.76%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vonage will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total transaction of $333,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,731,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,299,504.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $4,512,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,734,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,367,511.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 462,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,757,500 over the last three months. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vonage in the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vonage by 213.8% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 74,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 50,928 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Vonage in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,145,000. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vonage by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 8,020,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vonage in the 4th quarter valued at about $424,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides cloud communications services for businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment offers cloud-based applications comprising integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over SIP based VoIP network; API solutions designed to enhance the way businesses communicate with their customers by embedding communications into apps, websites, and business processes; and Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

