Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $171.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Vulcan reported fourth-quarter 2020 results, wherein both earnings and revenues beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. Adjusted EBITDA grew 4% despite a decline in revenues. Regardless of volume swings, Vulcan intends to improve 2021 unit profitability in aggregates. Improvement in pricing helped the company achieve 5% growth in industry-leading unit profitability and adjusted EBITDA (up 4.2%) in 2020. Prudent cost management and aggregates price growth helped Vulcan to drive margin expansion. Residential end markets remain a bright spot. The company is also benefiting from growth in heavy industrial projects such as data centers and warehouses. However, lower shipment is a cause of concern. Although it expects the trends to gradually improve through 2021, it expects aggregates shipments between down 2% and up 2% compared with 2020 levels.”

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VMC. Royal Bank of Canada cut Vulcan Materials from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Vulcan Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $173.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Vulcan Materials from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $143.50.

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $164.38 on Wednesday. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $65.56 and a twelve month high of $168.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.77. The company has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 10.97%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.94%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schwab Charitable Fund increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2,576.5% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 40,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,934,000 after acquiring an additional 38,518 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 68.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 436,706 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,191,000 after purchasing an additional 177,288 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth $1,198,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,588 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,901 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Recommended Story: QQQ ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vulcan Materials (VMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.