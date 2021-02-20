W Green Pay Price Tops $0.0080 on Top Exchanges (WGP)

W Green Pay (CURRENCY:WGP) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. W Green Pay has a market cap of $141,834.04 and approximately $7,937.00 worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, W Green Pay has traded up 13.3% against the US dollar. One W Green Pay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.68 or 0.00062452 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $476.28 or 0.00833701 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00038074 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006454 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000255 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.60 or 0.00057059 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004256 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00042840 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,748.38 or 0.04810850 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00018258 BTC.

W Green Pay Profile

W Green Pay (CRYPTO:WGP) is a coin. W Green Pay’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,630,267 coins. The official message board for W Green Pay is medium.com/wgreenpay. The Reddit community for W Green Pay is /r/WGreenPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for W Green Pay is wpay.sg.

According to CryptoCompare, “W-Foundation adopts blockchain technology to expand HOOXI Campaign globally to promote environmental sustainability – a major component of the United Nations (UN)’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set as the 2030 Agenda. In specific, W-Foundation supports the promotion of voluntary climate actions including compensation of emissions through UNFCCC-recognized carbon credits, and the Climate Neutral Now initiative, and the pledge made by of the Korean government at Copenhagen Accord in 2009, to reduce GHG (Greenhouse Gas) emission by 37% by 2030. HOOXI mobile application is a gamified mobile social network service that encourages the public to perform and share results of greenhouse gas emissions reduction missions. “

W Green Pay Coin Trading

W Green Pay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as W Green Pay directly using U.S. dollars.

